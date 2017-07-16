WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Disney Reveals Mary Poppins “In A Most Delightful Way”

July 16, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Disney, Disney D23 Expo, Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns, Rob Marshall, Sequel

VIDEO: Disney Releases Footage Of Emily Blunt In ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (RADIO ALICE) – On Sunday, Walt Disney Pictures released a new motion poster of Emily Blunt as the iconic Mary Poppins.

The studio revealed the poster via Facebook with the caption that read “Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, Mary Poppins Returns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018.”


At the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim on Sunday morning, filmmaker Rob Marshall and Emily Blunt took to the stage to give fans a preview of what’s in store. “I was incredibly honored to be approached by Disney about directing a sequel.” Marshall said. “This is a brand new original film musical from top to bottom, which is very rare, and it is a wonderful opportunity to create something specifically for the screen.”

Blunt gave her take on taking such an signature character. “I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books,” Blunt told the D23 audience.

Mary Poppins Returns will arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2018.

