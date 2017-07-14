WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Tipsy Taco Fest Coming To Avaya Stadium In San Jose

July 14, 2017 3:36 PM
Avaya Stadium will host the West Coast version of the Tipsy Taco Fest (there are events in NYC, Dallas, and Denver) on Saturday, October 7th.

Party with original tacos from your favorite local restaurants and wash them down with unlimited cocktails, beer, and tequila samples. Bob for churros, take a swing at the piñata, dance to a live Mariachi band, and more.

Tickets:

General admission tickets are $49 and include 2.5 hours of unlimited tacos, tequila cocktails, and beer with a complimentary glass. VIP starts at $65 and includes everything above plus early access to the venue and access to an exclusive guacamole bar.

There are two sessions to chose from 12:30 PM – 3 PM and 4:30 PM – 7 PM.

Grab tickets at tipsytacofest.com.

