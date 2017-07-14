WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

San Jose Music In The Park 2017 Schedule

July 14, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Blues Traveler, Music In The Park, San Jose, War

Music in the Park is back for its 28th installment this summer!

This year, there are three shows planned including Blues Traveler and WAR.

All shows are in Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose at 5:30 PM.

Thursday, July 20
Blues Traveler with Ben Henderson and friends and special guest Socorra

Click here for $25 VIP.
Click here for $10 general admission.

Thursday, August 3
Brenton Wood with San Jose’s Isaiah Pickett and Sweet HayaH

Click here for $25 VIP.
Click here for $10 general admission.

Thursday, August 25
WAR with San Jose’s Corazón Salvaje
Click here for $25 VIP.
Click here for $10 general admission.

