San Jose Music In The Park 2017 Schedule

Music in the Park is back for its 28th installment this summer!

This year, there are three shows planned including Blues Traveler and WAR.

All shows are in Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose at 5:30 PM.

Thursday, July 20

Blues Traveler with Ben Henderson and friends and special guest Socorra

Click here for $25 VIP.

Click here for $10 general admission.

Thursday, August 3

Brenton Wood with San Jose’s Isaiah Pickett and Sweet HayaH

Click here for $25 VIP.

Click here for $10 general admission.

Thursday, August 25

WAR with San Jose’s Corazón Salvaje

Click here for $25 VIP.

Click here for $10 general admission.