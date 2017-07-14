NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg Drops $2,000 Tip At The Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (RADIO ALICE) — On Wednesday night, ‘New Kids on the Block’ singer Donnie Wahlberg stopped by The Waffle House in North Carolina. After finishing his $82.00 meal, Wahlberg left an immensely generous $2,000 tip.

Wahlberg visited the restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina the night before his ‘New Kids on the Block’ tour stop. On Facebook, Wahlberg posted, “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

For the steak, eggs, bacon, grits and tip, all total out to $2,082.60.