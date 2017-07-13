Shemar Moore Narrowly Avoids “Oscars-Like Moment” At 2017 Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – On Thursday morning, as the announcements of the 2017 Emmy nominations were underway, Shemar Moore surprised co-presenter Anna Chlumsky with her fifth consecutive Emmy nod.

At first, Moore was a little thrown off when he was handed a gold envelope, completely off script. Trying to avoid a repeat of the recent Oscars Best Picture snafu involving La La Land and Moonlight, the former ‘Criminal Minds’ star read the envelope contents very carefully.

After several failed attempts at peeking at the envelope’s contents, Chlumsky was playfully told to “…get out of my Kool-Aid!” by Moore.

“Congratulations on her fifth consecutive Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘Veep’. Moore announced. “None other than…my sweetheart right here.”

Moore goes on to ask “Now what’s that like? Are you the Meryl Streep of T.V. or something?” Chlumsky then cries out “I don’t know about THAT!”

Had a blast announcing the 2017 Primetime Emmy Nominee's this morning!! …. Thank you for having me @cbstv !!! #CBS @swatcbs A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Other Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series also includes Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light, both on Transparent and three comediennes from Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer. For a complete list of nominees, visit the Emmy’s website.

The 2017 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17th on CBS, seen locally on KPIX 5.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.