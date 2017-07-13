WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Here How To Score Free Ice Cream At McDonald’s This Sunday

July 13, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: McDonald's

Did you miss out on 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day earlier this week? That’s OK. There’s more free food you can grab. This Sunday (July 16) McDonald’s is giving away free ice cream.

Breeze my breathe #mcdonaldsicecreamcone #sweet

A post shared by 今天开始打败负能量 (@i_m_yann) on

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Is Hooking It Up With 80 Cent Dozens This Friday

Here’s how it works:

You’ll need to download McDonald’s app then on Sunday go to the “My Deals” section to redeem the offer. It’s redeemable through drive-thru’s or inside the store.

McDonald’s is aiming to highlight their new, healthier soft-serve recipe. They’ve gotten rid of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live