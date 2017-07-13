Here How To Score Free Ice Cream At McDonald’s This Sunday

Did you miss out on 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day earlier this week? That’s OK. There’s more free food you can grab. This Sunday (July 16) McDonald’s is giving away free ice cream.

Here’s how it works:

You’ll need to download McDonald’s app then on Sunday go to the “My Deals” section to redeem the offer. It’s redeemable through drive-thru’s or inside the store.

McDonald’s is aiming to highlight their new, healthier soft-serve recipe. They’ve gotten rid of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.