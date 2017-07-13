Amber Rose and Dr. Donaghue Delve into Toxic Masculinity

By Rahul Lal

On the most recent episode of Loveline, Amber Rose and Dr. Chris Donaghue delve into the issue of toxic masculinity.

“We live in a male-centric world where male norms are what we’re socialized with and the most problematic thing for most dudes is anything effeminate or homophobic and those two intersect for a lot of people and the key buzz word right now we’re using is toxic masculinity,” says Dr. Donaghue.

“There was an ESPN cover recently where they were showing naked athletes on the cover and there was a lot of dudes that were like ‘yo, I didn’t need to see that. I didn’t need to start my day seeing a half-naked dude with a baseball bat,'” he continues. “It’s like calm down dude, that doesn’t make you gay and if it did, that’s okay. I’m in love with living in a world where everyone can just wear what they want, attach some label that we’ve never heard of before and live their damn life.”

