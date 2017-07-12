Watch Andy Serkis Read Trump’s Tweets As ‘Gollum’ On The Late Show

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – Actor Andy Serkis currently stars as “Caesar” in the latest film, War for the Planet of the Apes. Although you can’t really tell it’s him under all that CGI motion capture treatment.

On Tuesday night, Serkis was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert promoting the film, when he was asked by Colbert to read President Donald Trump’s tweets as Serkis’ previous Lord of The Rings character, “Gollum.”

“I would love if I could hear either Smeagol or Gollum read these tweets by Donald Trump.” Colbert asked. Serkis then squatted on his chair, much like “Gollum” and read Trump’s tweet “The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Serkis also read Trump’s famous “Covfefe” tweet and added “What…what? Wait! What’s Covfefe, precious?” As Colbert answers with “No one knows…”

Serkis’ returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ulysses Klaue aka “The Klaw” in the upcoming film Black Panther, due out in theaters February 18, 2018.

War for the Planet of the Apes will be in theaters, this Friday, July 14th.



