‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 To Premiere On Netflix In October

LOS GATOS (RADIO ALICE) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced the much-anticipated second seeason of its hit series ‘Stranger Things’ will premiere on October 27th. Just in time for Haloween.

The show’s Twitter account posted a short teaser for the upcoming season which is comprised of nine episodes.

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

Netflix also revealed a poster with the four children on an empty road, observing an ominous red and orange cloud forming in the sky. The tweet reads “Some doors can’t be closed. @Stranger_Things season 2. October 27.”

About Stranger Things 2:

“A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.” – Netflix

