Listen to Haim Cover Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’

By Annie Reuter

Haim have been making the rounds in support of their new album, Something To Tell You. During a recent visit to BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge,” the sisters performed “Want You Back,” which is featured on the album, as well as a striking cover of Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar.”

Since the girls didn’t have a proper drum kit with them in the studio, they assembled their own DIY percussion. Before their performance, Danielle told listeners that she’d be using a coffee mug, two glasses, a box and two coffee canisters to help her make the beats on the song.

Always resourceful, Haim put their own unique spin on Gomez’s hit with the help of Alana’s sultry whispered vocals and Danielle’s distinct, percussive gear. Listen to Haim’s cover of Gomez’s “Bad Liar” at the 2:19:00 mark here.