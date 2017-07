Lionel Richie ALL THE HITS TOUR with special guest Mariah Carey is coming to ORACLE Arena on Friday, July 21. Be Alice’s guest at the concert!

HOW TO WIN TICKETS:

Listen (7/10 – 7/14) at 2:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at the concert courtesy of Live Nation.

Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com.