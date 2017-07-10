WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘BoJack Horseman’ Returning For Season 4

July 10, 2017 2:00 PM
A tweet let everyone know that Season 4 of Bojack Horseman will return with new episode on Netflix on September 8, 2017.

If you are not familiar with Bojack Horseman:

Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…

The first 3 seasons of Bojack Horseman are available now at Netflix.

