Ashton Kutcher Slams Tabloid Over Mistaken Identity

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – On Sunday, Ashton Kutcher responded back to a Star Magazine story, headlined “Hey Ashton! Who’s the girl?” The article included paparazzi photos taken of Kutcher as he and an unidentified woman boarded a private jet.

Kutcher took to Twitter and posted a response. “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin.” The tweet read. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.”

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

The Associated Press reached out to American Media, who is the parent company of Star Magazine, but had no response.

Kutcher and Kunis starred in the hit sitcom “That 70’s Show” and married in 2015. They have two children together.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.