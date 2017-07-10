Alice Sends You To Waterworld Concord

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

July 10, 2017 12:00 AM
Throw on your swimsuit and put on the sunscreen! This week Alice is sending you to Waterworld Concord for a full day of summer fun of rides, slides and water park thrills!

TO WIN AN FOUR-PACK OF WATERWORLD CONCORD TICKETS, listen all week (7/10 – 7/14) at 12:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a four-pack of one-day tickets to Waterworld Concord.

Save BIG on tickets to Waterworld Concord! You can save up to ten dollars at Northern California’s most thrilling water park experience! Enjoy a full day of summer fun at Waterworld Concord, enjoying all the rides, slides, and water park thrills that the Park has to offer. Save BIG today by going to www.waterworldcalifornia.com.

