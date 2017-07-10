WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Alice Sends You To Our Santa Cruz Beach Pad … And Win Tickets To John Mayer!

July 10, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: John Mayer

HANG TEN! This week, Alice’s 21st Birthday Tour sends you to Alice’s Beach Pad for a four-night stay in a two-bedroom, ocean view Villa in Santa Cruz at the Seascape Beach Resort. Plus, win tickets to John Mayer!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen all week (7/10 – 7/14) at 9:05 AM, 11:05 AM, 1:05 PM, 3:05 PM, and 5:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see John Mayer live in concert on July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheatre AND gets in the running to win a four-night stay at Seascape Beach Resort! OFFICIAL RULES

Don’t miss JOHN MAYER The Search for Everything Tour with Full Band | Acoustic | Trio on Saturday, July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Get your tickets before the show sells out. On sale now at www.livenation.com.

