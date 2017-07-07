World-Renowned Nobu Sushi Opens In Palo Alto

An internationally-beloved sushi spot is set to open in Palo Alto on Friday, July 7. Nobu will be located in The Epiphany, a boutique hotel on Hamilton Avenue.

This will be Northern California’s first location for the sushi spot that can also be found worldwide from New York and Mexico City to San Diego and Malibu.

“Indulge in world-renowned signatures including Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Black Cod with Miso along with locally-inspired dishes and signature cocktails designed exclusively for the new location. Hotel guests will enjoy exclusive access to Nobu’s in-room dining menu, and fans will delight in customized Nobu experiences for the office and home.”

Nobu will be open daily for breakfast between 7 AM – 11 AM, lunch between 11 AM – 3 PM and dinner starts at 6 PM. The bar and lounge will also have select seating between 3 PM – 6 PM daily.

Nobu Palo Alto opens Friday, July 7! Join us for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between @epiphanyhotel #nobustyle 📸: Kevin Scott A post shared by Nobu Palo Alto (@nobupaloalto) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Check out Nobu’s food and cocktail menu or make a reservation at .