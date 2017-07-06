Selena Gomez Teases New Single ‘Fetish’

By Abby Hassler

Selena Gomez is serious about dropping new music. The popstar took to social media today (July 6) to tease an upcoming single “Fetish.”

Gomez hinted at the single with a photo of herself sitting alone in a yellow dress in the middle of a suburban street. She originally suggested new music would be coming at the end of her “Bad Liar” music video, which announced “Fetish” was “coming soon.”

Some fans believe Gucci Mane will be featured on the track, as the track’s Genius page credits a collaboration with the rapper.

As of now, Gomez has not listed a release date for the track. Check out the posts and watch the “Bad Liar” music video for clues below.