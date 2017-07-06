Ciara Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary with Dramatic Gesture

Happy anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson who have been married for one year.

Related: Ciara Shares Revealing Pregnancy Photo with Son & Russell Wilson

Ciara took to social media to share the dramatic gesture she pulled off to celebrate the occasion.

“Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky,” says Wilson, pointing to an airplane with a special message attached. “Can you read it?” he asks young Future. “It says happy one year baby.”

“Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️” Ciara captioned the post.

Check out the cute video below.