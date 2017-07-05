Alice’s Double-Pack Concert Week

Alice’s 21st Birthday Celebration continues with a DOUBLE-PACK concert week. All this week, win a double-pack of Shoreline Summer concerts including a pair of tickets to see TRAIN with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 8 AND 2 tickets to see the GOO GOO DOLLS with Phillip Phillips on July 14.

TO WIN, listen (7/5 – 7/7) EVERY HOUR FROM NOON TO 5 PM, for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a double-pack of Shoreline concert tickets courtesy of Live Nation.

Don’t Miss TRAIN’S 2017 Play That Song Tour with OAR AND Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 8 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.

See the GOO GOO DOLLS Long Way Home Tour with Phillip Phillips on Friday, July 14 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com.