With a record setting 72 dogs in 10 minutes, Chestnut gobbled up his 10th Nathan’s title on July 4th.

Chestnut defended his belt with Carmen Cincotti finishing second with 60 hot dogs and San Jose’s Matt Stonie (2015’s champ) coming in third with 48.

72 hot dogs = 20,160 calories, 1,296 grams of fat, 720 grams of protein, and 56,160 mg of sodium.

The greatest. Congrats to 2017 #NathansHotDogEatingContest winner and 10-time champ @joeyjaws! He set a new Coney record of 72 hot dogs. 🌭 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ubiFp9B9BN — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) July 4, 2017

Here are the final results: