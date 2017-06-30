Gilroy Garlic Festival Returns For 2017

It’s that of year again where if you trek a bit south of San Jose the smell of garlic will fill the air (it always does around Gilroy, but even more so when the festival is happening). The Gilroy Garlic Festival takes over Christmas Hill Park from Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30.
It truly is the place where all your garlic dreams come true. Want the most legit garlic fries? They’ve got you. Garlic ice cream? Of course. Plus so much more.
As usual, there will also be three stages of entertainment and the lineup can be found here.
Here’s ticket info:
Online tickets available June 1, 2017 until July 30, 2017 at 4:00 PM.
Regular ticket prices at the gate: (Save $2 online in advance)
Adults (ages 17-59) – $20.00
Senior (ages 60+) – $15.00
Youth (ages 10-16) – $10.00
Children under 10 admitted free with an adult
Gourmet Alley Combo Plate – $15.00
Parking – $10.00
Get them at Gilroygarlicfestival.com.
Trying the famous garlic ice cream! I got the garlic pistachio ice cream in a cantaloupe bowl. This was during my first trip attending the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.
See you there!