Adele Speaks Up Again for Grenfell Fire Victims & Opens Pom-Pom Store

By Hayden Wright

Adele’s residency at Wembley Stadium has delighted UK fans with her greatest hits and trademark candor. The outspoken singer has used the gigs to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Fire, which claimed the lives of 79 residents, displacing and injuring many others. The 25 icon says not enough has been done to support those affected.

Related: Adele Asks Fans to Donate to Grenfell Tower Victims, Hints at Tour Retirement

“They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a f—— mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless,” she said during last night’s show. “No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”

Adele visited the scene the day after the tragedy began—and called the trip “one of the most intense experiences of [her] life.”

“I’m raising money for the survivors and it’s important they get money they get to control,” she added during the concert. “There’s no plan for the aftermath so I’ll look after that money until they know how they want to spend it. I’ve met the people who wrote the letters and were ignored. They’re still being ignored.”

“I am donating a lot of f——- money anyway, but I want us to all do this together,” she told the crowd. “We raised over £100k yesterday.”

In other Adele news, the crafty GRAMMY winner has a new side hustle: Selling pom-poms on the Internet’s handmade one-stop-shop, Etsy, reports NME.

“I’ve got a new secret hobby,” she revealed. “I mean, I say hobby, it’ll probably only last a few days! I have a new hobby—making pom-poms. I’m quite good at it! I am such a natural. I made a real cat on purpose. I’ve even set up an Etsy account.”

The singer didn’t divulge her user name on the site—but browse amateur pom-pom makers in the UK and perhaps you’ll stumble upon it.

As she prepares to wrap her world tour, Adele penned a heartfelt letter to fans

“I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live,” she wrote. “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.”