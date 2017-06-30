AAA Tipsy Tow Service Offered In The Bay Area On 4th Of July

AAA’s Tipsy Tow program comes in handy on major holidays when you’ve been drinking and need to get both yourself and your car home. A tow truck will take you up to 10 miles for free and you don’t even need to be a AAA member to use it.
Here’s more details courtesy of AAA:
Don’t lose your freedom on Independence Day. If you have too much fun during your 4th of July celebration and don’t have a safe ride, call AAA for a free tow home.
“The only flashing lights you’ll want to see this 4th of July are the fireworks in the sky — not in your rearview mirror,” said Mike Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California. “Everyone wants to have fun on their holiday, but don’t risk a DUI or a potentially deadly crash because of impaired driving.”
AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 PM on Tuesday, July 4 and will run through 6 AM on Wednesday, July 5.
– Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)
– State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”
– Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.
The service does not include roadside assistance. Visit AAA.com for more information