Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Who Rihanna is dating, Mariah Carey cusses during her interview, a dangerous Youtube video stunt gone wrong, ‘Good Samaritan’ bullied, and beaten and called a kidnapper after helping lost child!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Rob Lowe is nearly naked in A&E’s ‘Lowe Files’, Avatar 2 could be projected in glasses-free 3D, R2-D2 droid used in ‘Star Wars’ films sells for over two million dollars, Gary DeCarlo, ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’ singer dies at 75, you can still ski right now, the best way to chill a beer, the 90’s frosted tips are back, and a man steals a wedding ring and hides it somewhere special!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –The next judge on the American Idol, celebrating the fourth of July, a few fast facts, a story about counterfeit money and how it came back to bite them, and we finish up on the texts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!