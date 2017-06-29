Get a First Look at The New Jumanji 2 Trailer

VIDEO: Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – Official Trailer

(RADIO ALICE) – On Thursday, Sony Pictures released the first full length preview for the sequel to 1995’s hit action/comedy Jumanji, starring the late Robin Williams. Watch above.

The studio first teased the release of the trailer through social media on Tuesday.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas. This time around four teens get pulled into the Jumanji video game and land in the virtual jungle world as avatars of the chartacters they initially picked out. In the guise of their avatars, the teens must survive using their characters special skills and possibly return to the real world.

While at a photo call for the movie in Barcelona, Jack Black told the Hollywood Reporter the film will pay tribute to Williams and his character Alan Parrish.

We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death,” he said. “But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle “lands” in theaters this Christmas.



