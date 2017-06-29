Explore Boomerang Bay At California’s Great America

Alice celebrates the Fourth of July with a LONG weekend of tickets to California’s Great America to explore Boomerang Bay – The coolest place in the Bay Area to slide, splash, chill and dine.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen (6/29 – 7/4) from noon to 5 PM for your cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing the Alice studio at1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at California’s Great America.

Boomerang Bay At California’s Great America

Enjoy more than 13 acres of family water fun in Boomerang Bay – Northern California’s only water park inside a theme park. From the plunge of Ripsnort Ridge to the splish-splashin’ fun at Kookaburra Cay, the attractions of Boomerang Bay are sure to please every water lover! FREE with park admission. Purchase your Gold Pass today and get unlimited admission to Great America and Boomerang Bay all season long! NEW for 2017! Unlimited ride on Patriot, the new floorless roller coaster. NOW open! For more information and to purchase your Season Pass, visit www.cagreatamerica.com or call 408-988-1776. California’s Great America is open daily!