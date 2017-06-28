Steph & Ayesha Curry, Ben Stiller, Kelly Clarkson Sing ‘Hamilton’ For Immigration Rights

(RADIO ALICE) – Many fans all over the world is singing the praises and the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton.’ More than ever, celebrities like Ben Stiller, Kelly Clarkson and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is singing music from ‘Hamilton’ for a cause.

#Ham4All Challenge calls for participants to sing their favorite ‘Hamilton’ song on social media and help raise money for Miranda’s “Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition,” a nonprofit focused on immigration rights.

On Instagram, Ayesha and Stephen Curry challenged Olivia Munn and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to donate and sing their favorite ‘Hamilton’ song. While rapping ‘The Schuyler Sisters,’ Miranda made a surprise cameo and perform along with the couple.

On Twitter, Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella also donated and passed on the challenge to Josh Groban and Lucas Steele.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



On the other hand, singer Kelly Clarkson challenged all her fans to make a donation to Miranda’s We Get the Job Done Coalition cause. Her favorite Hamilton song? “It’s Quiet Uptown”

Many performances can be seen on Twitter using the hashtag #Ham4All.

On Wednesday, Miranda released his music video for “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” that featured rappers K’naan, Residente, Snow Tha Product and Rogue One star Riz Ahmed.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.