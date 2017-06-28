Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, of Dragon Tattoo and John Wick, dies at 56, George Lucas signs signatures for people who are not fans, Jay Z and Beyoncé shacking up for the summer in epic Malibu compound, Taco Bell now marrying people, and being in the same room with your phone makes you dumber!

7-8am –Another big malware attack ripples across the world, two billion users on Facebook, and gender is dead?

8-9am –Lindsay Lohan launches lifestyle site, ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki’s house burns down in massive fire, some weird signs you’re smarter than the average person, a few fast facts, and how to keep all your hair!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

