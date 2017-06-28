Preview For New “Bad Moms” Sequel Released

(RADIO ALICE) – STX Entertainment has released the teaser trailer to the sequel to “Bad Moms.”

A Bad Moms Christmas brings the original cast of “under-appreciated” and “over-burdened women” together – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn. This time around, it’s Christmas. The craziest time of the year, especially for a mother. What could be worse? When their mothers show up, played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon.

For a more raunchier preview, click here to watch the ‘Red Band’ trailer.



A Bad Moms Christmas arrives in theaters November 3, 2017.



