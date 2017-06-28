WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Preview For New “Bad Moms” Sequel Released

June 28, 2017 3:30 PM
VIDEO: A Bad Moms Christmas | Teaser Trailer

(RADIO ALICE) – STX Entertainment has released the teaser trailer to the sequel to “Bad Moms.”

A Bad Moms Christmas brings the original cast of “under-appreciated” and “over-burdened women” together – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn. This time around, it’s Christmas. The craziest time of the year, especially for a mother. What could be worse? When their mothers show up, played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon.

For a more raunchier preview, click here to watch the ‘Red Band’ trailer.

A Bad Moms Christmas arrives in theaters November 3, 2017.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live