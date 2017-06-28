Get Your Picture With The Warriors Championship Trophy

The Warriors are sending the 2017 Larry O’Brien Trophy on tour all over the Bay Area.

Fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the trophy!

Here are the locations:

Thursday, June 29

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Dunk Contest in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road)

Thursday, June 29

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Dunk Contest in San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave)

Friday, June 30

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA)

Saturday, July 1

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street)

Sunday, July 2

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Warriors Team Store at the Westfield San Francisco Centre (865 Market Street, Suite 249)

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.