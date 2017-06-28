Michael Keaton Says He Is Still Batman

Even though many actors have portrayed the ‘caped crusader’ since Keaton, he is firm on the fact.

It came up during his recent visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he was promoting his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When Colbert mentioned Batman while listing off Keaton’s many iconic roles, Keaton interrupted with, “I am Batman.”

Since Keaton played the hero in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) the role has been played by Val Kilmer (1995’s Batman Forever),

George Clooney (1997’s Batman & Robin), Christian Bale (2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises), and Ben Affleck (2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).







