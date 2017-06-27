Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Reps for Brad Pitt deny claims he went on an ‘intimate date’ with Elle Macpherson, the craziest places celebrities had sex, Nick Lachey dug through the garbage to find Vanessa Lachey’s lost wedding ring, Supreme Court takes up travel ban case, a seventeen-year-old girl who died after a botched bungee jump from a bridge in Spain was killed in part because of her instructor’s “poor English”, and a mother has revealed how an orgasm caused her to have a stroke and eventually become paralysed!

7-8am –‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Jackson details ‘wildest night’ with Olympios, a few fast facts, and a biker gang show support to a bullied kid!

8-9am –A few movie sequels coming soon, a couple things from the NBA awards, Warriors’ Draymond Green is NBA’s defensive player of the year, the WTF changed it’s name, sex on the playground, and America’s favorite icecream!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

