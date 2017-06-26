Trailer For ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Debuts

(RADIO ALICE) – On Friday, Universal Pictures released the first full length preview for Pitch Perfect 3. The first two films taken in over $400 million worldwide.

Pitch Perfect 3 brings back “The Bellas” – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins. Actress Ruby Rose and Academy Award-nominee John Lithgow make their debut in the film series.

Elizabeth Banks has stepped aside and welcomed Step Up All In’s Trish Sie to direct the Pitch Perfect sequel. Banks will continue to executive produce and star.

About The Film:

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time. [Pitch Perfect 3 Facebook]

Pitch Perfect 3 takes the spotlight on December 22, 2017.



