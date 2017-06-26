Super Nintendo Classic Is Coming To Stores With $80 Price Tag

After the huge success of the Super Nintendo emulator, Nintendo has announced the release of Super Nintendo Classic.

The game system will drop on September 29th with an $80 price and 21 classic games.

Here are all the games included:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Keep your eyes peeled for pre-sale info because these will be a hot commodity.

