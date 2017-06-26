WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Super Nintendo Classic Is Coming To Stores With $80 Price Tag

June 26, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Nintendo, Super Nintendo

After the huge success of the Super Nintendo emulator, Nintendo has announced the release of Super Nintendo Classic.

The game system will drop on September 29th with an $80 price and 21 classic games.

Here are all the games included:

Contra III: The Alien Wars
Donkey Kong Country
EarthBound
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO
Kirby Super Star
Kirby’s Dream Course
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Mega Man X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox
Star Fox 2 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)
Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
Super Punch-Out!!
Yoshi’s Island

Keep your eyes peeled for pre-sale info because these will be a hot commodity.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

