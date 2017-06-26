WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Charlie Sheen To Sell Babe Ruth Collectibles At Auction

June 26, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Auction, Babe Ruth, Charlie Sheen, collectibles, contract, Lelands.com, New York Yankees, World Series Ring

(RADIO ALICE) – On Monday, Charlie Sheen outed himself as the owner of some of Babe Ruth’s most prized collectibles and is now in the market to sell.

The Major Legue actor owns Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and a 1919 contract of Ruth’s sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees. These two items Sheen has placed in the care of Lelands.com Invitational Auction, set to end this Friday.

“While I have greatly enjoyed owning them, I thought now was the right time to sell the Holy Grail of Ruth memorabilia so others can enjoy them,” Sheen said. “It is my hope that whoever buys these will be able to put them on display for the public.”

Considered the most important document in baseball, the 5 page contract launched the Yankees towards winning 27 World Series titles, four of which included Ruth. The opening bid for the contract began at $100,000 and up to $379,749+.

However, Ruth’s ring is expected to fetch the most as it’s opening bid was at $100,000 and as of Monday was up to $555,991.

The “Two And Half Men” star is certainly “winning” this week.

Read more at cbsSF.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

