WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Uzette’s Gay Pride Playlist

June 23, 2017 12:15 PM By Uzette
Filed Under: Gay Pride, Music Videos, Playlist, pride, San Francisco Pride, Uzette

lgbt Uzettes Gay Pride Playlist

San Francisco Pride weekend is here and our own Uzette put together the best music playlist to dance to all weekend long! If you plan to make it to the city, check out our guide to SF Pride, here!

Enjoy Uzette’s San Francisco Pride Playlist:

George Michael – “Freedom”


Lou Reed – “Walk On The Wild Side”


Village People – “Y.M.C.A.”


Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out”


Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”


Cher – “Believe”


Madonna – “Vogue”


C+C Music Factory – “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” ft. Freedom Williams

lgbt Uzettes Gay Pride Playlist

More from Uzette
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live