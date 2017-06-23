Uzette’s Gay Pride Playlist

San Francisco Pride weekend is here and our own Uzette put together the best music playlist to dance to all weekend long! If you plan to make it to the city, check out our guide to SF Pride, here!

Enjoy Uzette’s San Francisco Pride Playlist:

George Michael – “Freedom”





Lou Reed – “Walk On The Wild Side”





Village People – “Y.M.C.A.”





Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out”





Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”





Cher – “Believe”





Madonna – “Vogue”





C+C Music Factory – “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” ft. Freedom Williams