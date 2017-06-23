Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Bill Cosby’s reps say he’s going to educate kids about sexual assault, the ugliest dog contest is on today, FCC hits robocaller with agency’s largest-ever fine of $120 million!

7-8am –Julia Roberts found her lost dog thanks to the Next Door App, Ron Howard is officially directing Han Solo movie, and what people want to do most on vacation!

8-9am –Why partners cheat on each other, how a man changed the dress code at work, and things you like better in summer or winter!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

