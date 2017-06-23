Jordan Bell’s Reaction To Becoming A Warrior Is Priceless

The Warriors didn’t have a pick in last night’s NBA Draft so they went out and bought one. They paid the Chicago Bulls $3.5 million in exchange for the No. 38 pick, Oregon power forward Jordan Bell.

Jordan, for his part, was very excited that he was now on the reigning NBA champs and his reaction was caught on video.

"They traded their pick to the GSW–"

"–OHHHH" *dude immediately makes it rain 💵💵💵* Reaction from Jordan Bell camp – HYPE to hear the news pic.twitter.com/yyY7lpRDO2 — Aadil Ezzeddine (@_KlayAllen) June 23, 2017

Bell is a 6′ 9″ and 225 lbs 22-year-old who averaged in his final (Junior) year at Oregon.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.