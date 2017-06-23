J. K. Rowling Reveals That There Are Two Harry Potters

Writing on the website Pottermore, J. K. Rowling dropped the bomb on fans that there are actually two Harry Potters.

The info came in a blog post on the Potter family tree entitled The Potter Family.

“Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates), who was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 – 1921. Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight’.”

There will always only be one Harry that is “the chosen one” but he is, in fact, Harry Potter the second.

Rowling has previously used Pottermore.com to answer fan questions, expand the wizarding world of the books, and give teases to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series.

