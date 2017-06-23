Devoted Disneyland Fan Marks 2,000 Consecutive Visit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (RADIO ALICE) – For the past 5 1/2 years, Jeff Reitz has visited the Disneyland Resort every single day. On Thursday, (June 22nd) Reitz marked his 2,000th visit to “The Happiest Place on Earth”.

During his visits, Reitz has eaten at every single restaurant, rode every ride, to which the Matterhorn Bobsleds has been a childhood favorite and he has made friends with many cast members (Disney employees). His favorite restaurant to go to is the Pizza Port located in Tomorrowand. “Pizza Port is my go to place.” he tells the Orange County Register. “I love going there for the pasta and the soft drinks.”

The Air Force verteran began going to Disneyland in 2012 when he and an ex-girlfriend were unemployed and needed something to do to keep their spirits up. The two kept at visiting for a year and Disneyland award the couple a one night stay at the Disneyland Dream Suite located inside the park. After awhile, Reitz kept going everyday, even when the two broke up, “It’s become a living breathing thing along the way,” he said.

Reitz says he’s not sure when he will stop visiting, but his “current pass is good until January of 2018,” then he will see.

