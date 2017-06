By Abby Hassler

Adam Lambert only revealed that he was going to release new music by the end of the month yesterday (June 22), but the star has already given his fans the title, cover art and a live performance.

“Two Fux” is a strong pop anthem in true Lambert style, as the subject matter centers around living life on your own terms. The song was co-written with Ferras, Sarah Hudson, Big Taste and Trey Campbell.