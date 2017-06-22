VIDEO: ‘The Big Sick’ Movie Review

Our review of the new film ‘The Big Sick’ starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan.

Based on a true story, Kumail is a Pakistani comic who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his comedy shows. As their relationship develops, he soon becomes worried about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. When Emily suddenly comes down with an illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail finds himself developing a bond with her deeply concerned mother and father.