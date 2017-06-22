Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.22.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Apparently girls ‘Lined Up’ to give Tom Cruise love on the set of ‘Risky Business’, the best small town to visit, ‘The Melania’ is the hottest trend in plastic surgery, and things to never cook on a grill!

7-8am –George Clooney just sold his tequila business for up to one billion dollars, forget summer – HBO releases new ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer, nobody in the United Kingdom wants the royal throne, marriage equates to weight gain, fighting over the thermostat, what new parents miss the most, and a few fast facts!

8-9am –‘Downton Abbey’ movie to start production in 2018, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contract revealed, Ron Howard steps in to direct Han Solo movie, and stats about your teeth!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we peak for the week with a movie review: ‘The Big Sick’!

