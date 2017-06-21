WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Win Registration Into The Sold Out Napa-To-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon

June 21, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Napa-to-Sonoma

Napa-to-Sonoma is the flagship event in Destination Races’ Wine Country Half Marathon Series. This sold out race is on July 16, features scenic course starting at Cuvaison Winery and finishing in historic Sonoma Plaza for the post-race Wine & Music Festival. Enjoy live music, sample regional wines, and more! Check it out at destinationraces.com/runn2s.

NAPA-TO-SONOMA HALF MARATHON IS SOLD OUT BUT YOU CAN WIN REGISTRATION PACKETS FROM SARAH AND VINNIE!

Listen weekdays June 22 – June 28 for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 wins a pair of registration packets!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live