Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting, the real story behind Gal Gadot’s paycheck, Pentagon wasted twenty eight million on uniforms for Afghan soldiers, and how to improve your marriage!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The ‘Big Brother’ cast revealed, former Patriots and Chiefs tackle Ryan O’Callaghan comes out as gay, and new barbie dolls!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hire surrogate to carry third child, Johnny Depp refused to give up private jet despite financial woes, Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared bankrupt, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are no longer directing the ‘Han Solo Star Wars’ spinoff, and more big moves afoot as trade market heats up ahead of draft!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!