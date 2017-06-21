7 Best Daniel Day-Lewis Films

3-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis publically announced that he was retiring from acting. That got us thinking about all the great performances he has put together over the years.

7. Gangs of New York (2002)

In Martin Scorsese’s film, Day-Lewis plays Bill ‘The Butcher’ Cutting. He is the villain to DiCaprio’s Amsterdam Vallon.

INTERNET RANKS: 7.5/10 IMDb | 72% Metacritic | 89% Google users

6. The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Day-Lweis plays Hawkeye, a half-white member of the dying Mohican tribe, who must save two British daughters amongst the backdrop of the French and Indian War. This is the film that had Day-Lewis briefly looked upon as a big screen heartthrob.

INTERNET RANKS: 7.8/10 IMDb | 76% Metacritic | 88% Google users

5. The Boxer (1997)

After spending much of his youth in prison for IRA activities, Danny Flynn returns to home and tries to rebuild his life around his love of boxing.

INTERNET RANKS: 7.1/10 IMDb | 80% Rotten Tomatoes | 75% Metacritic

4. Lincoln (2012)

Day-Lewis immersed himself as Lincoln in the midst of the Civil War. He took home the Oscar and Golden Globe for best actor.

INTERNET RANKS: 7.4/10 IMDb | 90% Rotten Tomatoes | 86% Metacritic

3. My Left Foot (1989)

This is the film that put him on the map of big-time actors. He won his first Oscar portraying Christy Brown, a severely handicapped Irishman who does everything in his life with his foot.

INTERNET RANKS: 7.9/10 IMDb | 97% Rotten Tomatoes | 97% Metacritic

2. In the Name of the Father (1993)

Day-Lewis plays petty criminal Gerry Conlon who gets wrongfully arrested along with friends and his father for an IRA bombing. He spends the next 15 years trying to prove his innocence. The film also features an amazing performance from the late Pete Postlethwaite as Conlon’s father.

INTERNET RANKS: 8.1/10 IMDb | 84% Metacritic | 94% Rotten Tomatoes

1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Day-Lewis won his second Oscar for his portrayal of Daniel Plainview in this Paul Thomas Anderson film.

INTERNET RANKS: 8.1/10 IMDb | 91% Rotten Tomatoes | 94% Google users

Tell us what you think?

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.