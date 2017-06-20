Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.20.2017

6-7am –Carrie Fisher had cocaine and other drugs in her system when she died, Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness, Tiger Woods says he’s receiving ‘professional help’, Rob Gronkowski knows how to party, it’s the first day of summer, mom shaming, and the best month of the year to find a one night stand!

7-8am –Fifty movies all kids should watch before they’re twelve, a few fast facts, and fashion label’s new crotchless jeans now selling for $570!

8-9am –Lorde apologizes for ‘Autoimmune Disease’ Taylor Swift friendship analogy, Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, Katy Perry goes to therapy, Jay-Z kind of changed his name, the tour company that took Otto Warmbier to North Korea halts trips for Americans, fighting with the pig, how many people would prefer to wear a uniform, and the best type of french fries!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

