Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘Concrete and Gold,’ 2017 Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have announced a new album titled Concrete and Gold.

The band made the announcement this morning via their official Twitter account. The record, which was produced by Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, is set to be released on September 15. A multi-instrumentalist, Kurstin co-wrote, produced and played most of the instruments on Adele’s smash hit, “Hello.” He’s also known for his work with Sia, Beck, Kelly Clarkson, Ellie Goulding, Pink, the Shins, Tegan and Sara, and Lily Allen.

With the writing and recording of the next Foo Fighters album on the horizon, Grohl was eager as always to find fresh challenges for the band: “So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer.” Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead) was soon enlisted to mix and engineer. This collective conceived a blueprint of the new record as “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that,” secretly booking into Hollywood’s esteemed EastWest studios to consummate this marriage of extremes… or as Grohl puts it: “Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition.”

Check out the band’s tweet and the full tracklisting below.

Concrete and Gold. Out 15 Sept. Pre-order & get priority access to pre-sale tix foofighters.com to find out… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 20, 2017

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold tracklist.

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete and Gold

The band also announced US Tour dates including CalJam 17, a one-day concert, Saturday, October 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood and more, headlined, of course, by Foo Fighters. Tickets on sale June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT via CalJam17.com.

Check out the band’s full U.S. tour schedule below.

10/12 – Washington DC @ The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis,TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/7 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/8 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/5 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/7 – Nampa ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/9 – Billings MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City UT @Vivint Smart Home Arena