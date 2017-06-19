Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.19.2017

6-7am –A few celebrity deaths, Bill Cosby got a mistrial, how movies did at the box office, the officer involved shooting that closed the bay bridge over night, and prisoners have now figured out how to use drones to smuggle things in!

7-8am –Beyonce had babies, oak tree in ‘Shawshank Redemption’ cut up and hauled away, one of the oldest lobsters in the world, pain in the balls, and a man wins $870,000 settlement after surgeon removes wrong ball!

8-9am –Bob Barker heads to emergency room after bathroom fall, Dave Grohl brings his daughter on stage to play drums, Leonardo DiCaprio returns Marlon Brando’s Oscar amid investigation involving ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, what happened over the weekend at the “Electric Daisy Carnival”, a city worker embezzled money to get herself a brazilian butt lift, and catching the mailman!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

