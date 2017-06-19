WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Funko Releasing Bob Ross Vinyl Figure

June 19, 2017 3:23 PM
As part of their Pop! Television series, Funko has announced the upcoming release of a Bob Rose figure.

The host of the much beloved The Joy of Painting show was known for his 70’s afro, softly spoken delivery, “happy little trees,” and “fluffy clouds.”

Look for the figure to drop in August.

Hey, and watch the video below and let Bob teach you how to paint a “Mystic Mountain.”

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

